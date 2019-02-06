Clear
Impacts of weather on wildlife

Did the deep freeze affect the animals?

out./// it was a deep freeze last week and now a mixture of snow and freezing rain. while we're able to stay cozy with heaters and blankets... harry potter's hedwig and other wildlife don''t have that luxury. to find out how animals in the area are faring á kimt news three's annalise johnson takes us to the whitewater minnesota department of natural resources office.xxx "it can have some localized impacts particularly on wildlife that are old or weak." jaime edwards á manager of the whitewater wildlife management area explains that animals in the area are well adapted to short cold snaps á so they're mostly doing alright now after last week's deep freeze. however á she says this winter was pretty mild leading up to the cold snap á so some animals didn't migrate as far south. more eagles á ducks á and swans stuck around than usual á and might have had a shock to their system. "the dramatic change, i'm sure that throws them off a little bit and it can make them a little bit more vulnerable to predation by other wildlife, but everything's gotta eat so kinda plays a role." the extreme cold can also help control invasive species populations, including the emerald ash borer and the gypsy moth. in altura, annalise johnson, kimt news
