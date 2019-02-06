Speech to Text for Music Man and blackface

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to cost the governor of virginia his job.. but it's not the first time black face has made national headlines. governor ralph northam admits wearing "blackface" to a party in 19á 80... black face is a form of theatrical makeáup used by nonáblack performers to represent a caricature of a black person. the practice gained popularity in the 19th century, creating offensive racial stereotypes. the virginia governor's 21st century difficulties have made headlines world wide. the racist practice appears to have been exceedingly widespread in the early 20th century. kimt news 3's brian tabick has learned a beloved local icon was photographed in blackface long before gaining theatrical fame .xxx i was kind of shocked and you know shocked to learn the writer of the music man, mason city icon meredith wilson, celebrated with parades and thematic eventsááá once wore black face. i hear a lot about what's going on to mason city and what a great music man square in the music with this young man brought. in the 1917 "the masonian" year book wilson can be seen with the jones brothersáá posing in a picture to promote a school play. needless to say wilson was involved in a lot of theatrical productions at mason city high. banks maintainsááá black face and the associated racismááá were part of the time. back then yeah you had a lot more racism then you do today but is racism still affected today in 2019 for sure it is it's just how we see it and how we pursue it we reached out to the music man square this afternoonáá they said they were unaware of the pictures but didn't hesitate to condemn them. they don't have this picture or anything like it in their museum. mason city schools echoed the condemnation. but banks says he wants more information before mason city residents turn their backs on meridith wilson. here's always gonna be racism in the world it's just how you carry yourself and how you are respecting and unless you have a yearbook from 19á17 as well... the only way to see the photo is a visit the public library... but you can't check it out./// it was a deep freeze last week and now a mixture