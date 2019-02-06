Speech to Text for Making prescription drugs more affordable

with or without the white house in mind... one of klobuchar's causes is healthcare affordability. tonight... her staffers are in rochester to talk with the community about prescription drug prices. kimt news 3's isabella basco has the story.xxx on the scene here at rochester public library community members shed tears and expressed frustrations at skyrocketing prescription drug prices. "when is this gonna stop, when is something going to get done about it?" frustration boiling over because of what these people view as the outásized cost of prescription drugs. amy klobuchar's staff came to the med city to hear their stories. "it is frustrating and we feel frustrated because this stuff should have happened eons ago." phyllis baier áá shared the heartbreaking story of an insurance company denying her son the insulin he needed to survive. "i went to mexico to get him backáup insulin." bill oswald has been a diabetic for 30 years and is outraged at how the cost of insulin has soared. "it's a 27 times increase over about 30 years for essentially the same product. it hasn't really changed and the pharmaceutica l companies just have us over a barrel." klobuchar's staff maintained they are introducing legislation to cut the costs of prescription drugs áá oswald says he can't wait forever. "if i were to lose my job, i'd be in big trouble." it is a controversey likely