Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Making prescription drugs more affordable

A roundtable discussion in Rochester is talking about prescription drug prices.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Making prescription drugs more affordable

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with or without the white house in mind... one of klobuchar's causes is healthcare affordability. tonight... her staffers are in rochester to talk with the community about prescription drug prices. kimt news 3's isabella basco has the story.xxx on the scene here at rochester public library community members shed tears and expressed frustrations at skyrocketing prescription drug prices. "when is this gonna stop, when is something going to get done about it?" frustration boiling over because of what these people view as the outásized cost of prescription drugs. amy klobuchar's staff came to the med city to hear their stories. "it is frustrating and we feel frustrated because this stuff should have happened eons ago." phyllis baier áá shared the heartbreaking story of an insurance company denying her son the insulin he needed to survive. "i went to mexico to get him backáup insulin." bill oswald has been a diabetic for 30 years and is outraged at how the cost of insulin has soared. "it's a 27 times increase over about 30 years for essentially the same product. it hasn't really changed and the pharmaceutica l companies just have us over a barrel." klobuchar's staff maintained they are introducing legislation to cut the costs of prescription drugs áá oswald says he can't wait forever. "if i were to lose my job, i'd be in big trouble." it is a controversey likely
Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Tracking a wintry mess tonight changing over to snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

OSAGE GBB EARNS BRAGGING RIGHTS

Image

LOCAL ATHLETES SIGN NLI'S

Image

Impacts of weather on wildlife

Image

Music Man and blackface

Image

Making prescription drugs more affordable

Image

SAW: OLIVIA CHRISTIANSON

Image

Educating winter drivers

Image

Tracking An Icing Potential and How It'll Impact Travel

Image

New food shopper pilot project

Image

New proposal to protect bald eagles

Community Events