Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Educating winter drivers

A driving instructor shares his tips for staying safe on slick roads.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Educating winter drivers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

every winter we have to reá learn how to keep our car between the navigational beacons on snowácovered highways. tonight á kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us how instructors are getting future drivers ready for when they hit slick roads.xxx "if you're gonna live in minnesota, it's pretty much a necessary skill to have." this is winter number two aaron olsen has been a driving instructor with enhanced driving institute. "this one's been a little bit worse than the last winter, but same rules apply when we're teaching students." before they even get inside... he goes through all the safety stops with his student. "back is clean off, yup all the windows are clean, also license plate too." then it's time for take off! "i've done it long enough where i can kind of feel out the student, feel out the driver, see where there comfort level's at and i also am extremely vigilant at what's going around me so if i see something that looks like it might be slippery i'll tell them ahead of time. and then we've got a brake so haha." brightáeyed will vazquez is behind the wheel and gives his two cents on slick roads. "i think people need to drive a little bit slower than they do." and his teacher agrees. "same rules apply when we're teaching students. just tell them to slow down early, try not to use your brakes as much, and then also á leave plenty of room between cars behind you. and always assume other people are going to do the worst thing possible. that helps." reporting for kimt news 3, i'm calyn thompson.///
Mason City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Tracking a wintry mess tonight changing over to snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Educating winter drivers

Image

Tracking An Icing Potential and How It'll Impact Travel

Image

New food shopper pilot project

Image

New proposal to protect bald eagles

Image

Have you checked your sump pump this winter?

Image

Does your insurance cover damage from a burst pipe?

Image

Getting ice cream in the cold

Image

Tracking a Wintry Mix This Evening

Image

Folwell Elementary needs money for playground

Image

Hands-free driving bills advance through committee

Community Events