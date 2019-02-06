Speech to Text for Educating winter drivers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

every winter we have to reá learn how to keep our car between the navigational beacons on snowácovered highways. tonight á kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us how instructors are getting future drivers ready for when they hit slick roads.xxx "if you're gonna live in minnesota, it's pretty much a necessary skill to have." this is winter number two aaron olsen has been a driving instructor with enhanced driving institute. "this one's been a little bit worse than the last winter, but same rules apply when we're teaching students." before they even get inside... he goes through all the safety stops with his student. "back is clean off, yup all the windows are clean, also license plate too." then it's time for take off! "i've done it long enough where i can kind of feel out the student, feel out the driver, see where there comfort level's at and i also am extremely vigilant at what's going around me so if i see something that looks like it might be slippery i'll tell them ahead of time. and then we've got a brake so haha." brightáeyed will vazquez is behind the wheel and gives his two cents on slick roads. "i think people need to drive a little bit slower than they do." and his teacher agrees. "same rules apply when we're teaching students. just tell them to slow down early, try not to use your brakes as much, and then also á leave plenty of room between cars behind you. and always assume other people are going to do the worst thing possible. that helps." reporting for kimt news 3, i'm calyn thompson.///