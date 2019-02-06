Speech to Text for Tracking An Icing Potential and How It'll Impact Travel

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

less than 24á hours later... and we're talking snow á ice... and a slick commute. and get this á some people are hearing thunder. kimt storm team three meteorologist sara knox joins us. sara what are you tracking? a winter weather advisory will be going into effect for all of us tonight lasting through thursday morning and into the evening. this is due to an approaching system set to bring us a messy wintry mixture followed by several hours of steady snowfall. we all have the potential to see a mixture of snow, freezing rain, drizzle, and sleet á which brings a chance for significant icing across the area. the majority of us are look at around .1 to .2" of icing tonight and overnight (less the further north you travel). this will lead to extremely difficult travel tonight and tomorrow. by thursday, the wintry mix will transition to snow showers that will last through thursday evening around 7pm. expect around 1á3" for north iowa and 2á4" for southern minnesota á with some of us under a threat of a possible 6" depending on where the heaviest bands rest. cold, arctic air moves in behind this for friday with lows double digits below zero friday and saturday morning (approaching á20 for the latter) and highs near 0 on friday with mostly sunny skies. more isolated snow chances return sunday through tuesday as temperatures rebound into the 20s by the start of the next work week. tonight: wintry mix/icing possible. lows: near 20. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: am wintry mix changing to snow/breezy/te mps falling. highs: near 20 and falling. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. gusts near 40 mph. thursday night: snow ending/mostly cloudy/ breezy. lows: near á8. wind chills