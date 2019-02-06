Speech to Text for New food shopper pilot project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for those who are homebound or unable to get aroundááá even getting the groceries can become an insurmountabl e task. but a new project in conjunction with three mason city agencies is looking to change that through a new volunteer pilot program. kimt news three's alex jirgens has this story.xxx the program is a monthly service. volunteers shop for their client at the hawkeye harvest food bank á they also provide recipes from elderbridge's senior nutrition program. alex gonzalez donates her time at the mason city volunteer center á and says she sees the need in the community. "i can only imagine how frustrating it would be to not be able... if you don't have a vehicle or someone you can depend on to get your groceries." danielle bowlin is the nutrition program coordinator with elderbridge. bowlin says about 35 percent of their clients are homebound á and that's where the idea for the program blossomed. "what do we do when we discover that these people are food insecure? what do we do when we find out that they maybe don't know where their next meal is coming from or they don't know the money for where their next meal is coming from?" while the program is still in its early stages á gonzalez is looking for more people to get involved. "really glad to see how this turns out and see how i can let everybody else who's interested in this to let them know how fun it is and how nice it is to be a part of a community where you can help people that really need help." if you're interested á you are asked to contact the mason city volunteer center or elderbridge. in mason city á interested volunteers must be at least 18 years old á and go through a required background check.///