New proposal to protect bald eagles

The bill looks to raise the fine for shooting a bald eagle.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

/ / bald eagles came off the federal endangered spieces list in 2007. the regal raptors can now be seen in the skies throughout north iowa. and a new bill is now aimed at protecting the iconic birds by raising the fine on shooting a bald eagle. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is going bald eagle shooting, but not with a gun he joins us now. eagle protection bill-lintro-2 george i was asked not to give my location away by some photographers in order to keep the eagles and their habit safe, but they come to these woods and shoot pictures on a regular basis.xxx eagle protection bill-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:bald eagle legislation kimt news 3 natural sound joel krutsinger loves nature--and makes frequent trips into the woods to embrace wildlife. encounters with bald eagles are always special. while krutsinger has never seen anyone shoot an eagle, under current law it would cost any such poacher around two thousand 500 fifty dollars. a bill going through the iowa house would raise that to five thousand dollars--that's something krutsinger says he can get behind. it would be okay with this outdoorsman if majestic birds of prey were shot only with cameras. eagle protection bill-mpkg-3 it's a touchy subject with me because they are so beautiful and they're gods nature and they are our nations bird and to do that.... eagle protection bill-ltag-2 we didn't find any eagles out today--but that's also part of the fun for krutsinger. george the iowa department of natural resoruces does not keep track on bald eagle mortality numbers. live in cerro gordo county - brian tabick - kimt news 3. / a similar bill passed a sub- committee last session but was never debated on the house floor. / president
