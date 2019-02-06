Clear
Have you checked your sump pump this winter?

A frozen hose could lead your sump pump to run continuously, increasing the risk of a fire.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 5:44 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

think about during the winter months - sump pumps. while they are a benefit during flood season - they can pose a potential fire hazard if not maintained properly when it gets cold. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has a look at what you need to look out for.xxx frozen sump pumps-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:frozen sump pumps could cause fires mason city, ia garry holland lives in a neighborhood that largely requires sump pumps in basements. recently - he heard a sound that he initially thought to be his water softener. instead - it was his sump pump pushing water out of his home. if you are not careful - a stuck float or a frozen discharge pipe can cause your pump to get overheated and pose a potential fire risk. he says that it's not an issue to be overlooked - even during the colder months. lowerthird2line:garry holland mason city, ia "one reason that i'm concerned is like, say elderly people, a little hard of hearing or something and may not check their basements all the time. they don't know, and if that sump pump keeps going, it's going to overheat and melt the wire and cause a fire." frozen sump pumps-mpkgll-4 if you're wondering to listen to - holland says it sounds a lot like a dryer or furnace going. just listen for a vibrating - whirring sound. in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / in addition - sump pumps can freeze up because of cold weather. if you need to fix a frozen pump - make sure to turn off the power - empty any water - check for blocks - and pour boiling water down the pump pipes to remove any ice. /
