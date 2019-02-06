Clear
Does your insurance cover damage from a burst pipe?

Most insurance policies will cover homeowners, but prevention is key.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 5:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

deep freeze last week - we told you about a number of businesses that were impacted after pipes burst open in the cold. private residences are also at risk - and that could leave you paying off a huge repair bill. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out if water damage from a broken pipe is covered by insurance. tonight - she breaks down what you need to know.xxx pipes burst and insurance-mpkg-1 pipes burst and insurance-mpkg-6 i spoke to an insurance broker today who tells me that prevention is key. to help keep your pipes from freezing - you can let a small amount of cold water drip from your faucet. pipes burst and insurance-mpkg-4 "we've had several burst pipe claims in the last week. a lot of them actually started coming in on friday, when things started to thaw out." adam troendle - insurance broker at atlas insurance brokers tells me that if your pipe burts - the first thing you should do is make sure the water main is off - preventing the water damage from getting any worse. lowerthirdcourtesy:last week burst pipes and insurance rochester, mn here's a look at the aftermath of a pipe burst at furniture superstore last week. troendle tells me that when an incident like this happens in someone's home - lowerthirdcourtesy:file burst pipes and insurance rochester, mn the first thing to do is report it to the insurance company - and get an estimate for repairs from an adjuster... it's also important to make sure the damage exceeded the deductible. pipes burst and insurance-mpkg-3 "when the damage exceeds the deductible by a significant amount, it's a good time to use your insurance but you can expect your rates to go up slightly due to a water claim and there's nothing wrong with that, that's why you have insurance, but we just want to make sure it's a good time to use our insurance." pipes burst and insurance-mpkg-7 troendle tells me that if the water damage is from an internal source - such as a burst pipe - its likely to be covered by your insurance policy - but an external source such as groundwater may be excluded from your policy. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / the minnesota commerce department says if your pipes do burst... take photos or videos of all damage. and when you call your agent - don't refer to it as "flood damage" - as a standard homeowners policy does not cover damage caused by flooding. instead - explain that the water came from a pipe. /
