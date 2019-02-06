Clear
Getting ice cream in the cold

The winter weather isn't stopping Rochester residents from enjoying the sweet treat.

it's the kind of weather that makes you want to stay home... and maybe warm up with some hot chocolate or tea. but for others... well, they're embracing the cold... and enjoying some ice cream. this is a look at flapdoodles ice cream shop in rochester. they did close last wednesday during the dangerous cold... but workers say that doesn't happen often. if anything is for certain á it's that minnesotans love their ice cream... no matter what the weather is.xxx cause it is our favorite thing. ice cream is good year around whether it is winter, spring, summer or fall. there is never a bad moment for ice cream." is ice cream good in winter? even when it is cold outside! even when it is cold outside we're going to get ice cream aren't we. i think that is because we are just dieáhard
