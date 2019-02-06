Speech to Text for Tracking a Wintry Mix This Evening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( roads remain slick this morning despite crews trying their best to clear them. patchy freezing drizzle should come to an end before the morning commute but plan on a slow commute with hazardous roads. we are tracking round two from this afternoon through thursday afternoon/eve ning. around 4pm we will see the return of the wintry mix with many modes of precipitation possible from snow to freezing rain to sleet. we will likely see a mixture of snow and freezing rain this evening. this wintry mix will continue through the night and will provide for some hefty ice accumulations of around .1" to .2" which will have wide ranging impacts, mainly creating for very difficult travel. by thursday, the wintry mix will transition to snow showers that will last through thursday evening around 7pm. expect 1á3" for north iowa and 3á6" for southern minnesota. a winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire area this afternoon through thursday evening. plan on delays and cancellations. cold, arctic air moves in behind this for friday with lows double digits below zero friday and saturday morning (approaching á20 for the latter) and highs near 0 on friday with mostly sunny skies. more snow returns sunday and tuesday as temperatures improve a bit. today: mostly cloudy/aftern oon freezing rain/wintry mix. highs: middle 20s. winds: north northeast at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: snow/freezing rain/icing possible. lows: low 20's. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: wintry mix to snow/windy. highs: low 20's thanks brandon.