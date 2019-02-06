Clear
Folwell Elementary needs money for playground

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 6:08 AM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 6:08 AM
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

to make updates to their playground... the folwell parent teacher student association áá or ptsa áá needs to raise 60á thousand to do it. and now they are turning to the school board. the ptsa wants to put signs from local businesses on their fence as a way to raise money áá but it violates a policy rochester public schools has against advertisement s. some members of the ptsa went to the school board to request an exception for folwell elementary so they can get the funds they need. one parent explains why they are desperate for "our current playground at folwell... is there are parts that are no longer available to be replaced. it's falling apart, the district is eventually going to take that playground out. so we need a playground for our school. so we need to replace it." the school board will decide if they will make an exception for folwell regarding this policy
