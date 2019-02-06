Speech to Text for Hands-free driving bills advance through committee

coverage continuing coverage this morning as we keep watching the debate in saint paul about what drivers are, and are not allowed to do with their cell phones while drive. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan took to the streets to see what minnesotans think of the the senate advanced two bills tuesday... the first one would require drivers to use 'hands free' technology while doing anything with their cell phones. and the second would make penalties for people who are found to be driving while distracted by their phones more severe... with fines as high as 500 dollars. when it comes to texting and driving here in rochester, everyone that i spoke with today seems to be on the same page. "i believe in the hands free system i don't think you should be playing with your phone while driving. you should keep both hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road." "i think that's really important that we take time to really realize that life is precious and we really need to abide by the law and i think it's really important." reporting in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 the bills are now being sent to the senate finance committee.