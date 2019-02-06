Speech to Text for Tuesday's local sports highlights

joins us and zach, at least you were able to get some hoops tonight. a good portion of games were postponed tonight but we still got some, it starts with big nine action. austin on the road at john marshall, first possession for the rockets katie hurt to taylor fautsch who chucks a three at the top of the key and swaps it through. then it's the packers kyra waters who hits the layup over lilly meister as austin and jm trade buckets. check out the defense by lilly meister, she gets the block and then katie hurts there to toss the deep pass to jessie ruden who gets the transition layup. rockets would go on to win it 68 to mayo hosting winona, winhawks' lyle jones with the three ball and he sinks it. but here comes the spartans, michael sharp drives in and he gives it up to calvin dixon for the basket. dixon commited to rctc to play football earlier today. and then it's the madsen brothers, mason to gabe and gabe drops a bomb from beyond the arc, it is money. gabe madsen puts up 25 points and 10 boards as mayo grabs another conference win, they defeat winona 84 to 81. news coming out of rctc longtime women's basketball coach steve hucke will step down after the season. hucke has coached the program since 2002 and will take a job as the sport program director at the rochester family ymca. hucke will however, remain the school's baseball head coach. now let's send it to kaleb gillock for all things north iowa. studio 3 hey thanks zach á wrestling regional duals got underway tonight á so let's dive into the action at lake mills... where the bulldogs want to make it to des moines. we start at 132 with tyler helgason of lake mills and trevor brinkman... helgason would get the takedown and convert it into a pin in just over a minute. at 138 á caiden jones reverses away from bryce trees and he'd win by fall adding points for the bulldogs. at 160 á elijah wagner using the leg and takes down cole negen á he'd also take the win by pin. and at heavyweight á chet buss showing everyone how it's done á winning by fall in 21 seconds. and here's a look at the scores. in the semiá finals... lake mills defeats north butler 65 to nine. central springs falls to gátáráa 39 to 34. and osage defeated winterset 49 to 16. in the finals.... lake mills advances to des moines with a 49 to 22 win over máfál marmac. and osage wins over clarioná goldfieldá dows.... 42 to 27. and switching to basketball where newman catholic played host to forest city with bragging rights on the line á second half á avery busta dishes off to micah lambert for the finish. then it's newmans turn á brady gatton á the spin move and a kiss of the glass. and the crossover from josh fitzgerald á straight to the rack. newman takes a huge win in crossover