ER visits up due to slick walkways

Beware of the ice more people are falling on slick roadways and sidewalks.

well the snow and ice that melted during our warm weekend is now refreezing. and the ice on the sidewalks á driveways á and roads á could cause you some trouble. mayo clinic emergency medicine specialist dr. christopher russi (ruhásee) tells us the emergency department is seeing a significant amount of people reporting injuries from falling on the ice. he has some suggestions on how to avoid a fall... especially tonight á when a layer of snow may be hiding that dangerous ice.xxx there will be a layer of snow on top of the ice, so it will be difficult to tell if you're on the ice or not, so be real slow going, maybe walk off of the sidewalk and into the grassy areas where the snow is at could give you a little better traction dr. russi says the two most common injuries he's seeing are to the wrist
