Prediction tool for kidney stones

cast continuing coverage conversations about racial disparities in rochester public schools are no new thing. and tonight they continue á at the weekly board meeting. we'll dive into that in a second á but first here's how we got here. in february of 20á16 á the office of civil rights determined students of color at rochester public schools were being unfairly disciplined. in response á the district formed a "community focus team". and just last year á the department of human rights reveals racial disparity and discipline problems are far from being corrected. now á the conversation continues and kimt news 3's isabella basco was there to hear it all. she joins us live with the latest. isabella? katie... tonight á people who've been hired to raise awareness about diversity and inclusion told me how they are hoping to turn the tide at rochester public schools... and some community members tell me it's about time.xxx "our whole society is looking at different issues, and we just need to address starting as young as possible." ginny amundson believes more should be done to address discrimination within the rochester public schools. martine haglund works directly with students on inclusion. "look at the way students are interacting. relationship is a big piece." haglund works with both teachers and students á visiting at least 8 schools a week. "we also do tons of groups to grow leadership skills and social skills." she always asks the same question. "how do we function on a regular basis without blowing up?" haglund plans for the success of all students... to this leader, that's what inclusion is all about. "the work that we do with the students they take them out to their families and i think that in that way we spread out ripple effect. the more we do, the better the students will be." there are four specialists working to address diversity and inclusion with rochester public schools and an american indian liaison that is a districtáwide position. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// well it's still up in the air. how will