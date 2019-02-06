Speech to Text for Surplus of road treatment materials

with the extremely cold temperatures we expereinced last week á it's hard to believe this is being considered a mild winter... especially when it comes to road conditions and keeping them safe. káiámát news three's á kaleb gillock á joins us live in mason city with the latest on road treatment efforts . kaleb??? live katie and george á after speaking with the cerro gordo county engineer this afternoon á he tells me this (has been a mild winter. in fact á it has been so mild á that they have actually used less road treatment products than normal á which could save money next year.xxx we're approximately 30ápercent through our normal supply of sand and salt. typically in a winter when you talk to the foreman we're at about 50ápercent through. that's county engineer á brandon billings. billings says roads have been treated, but points out that temperature plays an important role too. there's very specific temperature ranges for each kind of treatment whether we use salt brine or you're putting regular sand and salt on the road or any of the other treatments á they all have very specific temperature ranges so you not only have to treat for the storm you're in but the one that's going to happen tomorrow. billings allows that the treatment of roads can create its own problems. if you just straight sand it will work fine but if you have sand and salt you have to make sure that the wind isn't going to pick up because that can actually add to the mess on billings says the reason winds combined with sand and salt makes conditions worse is because it catches the snow á causing it to accumulate instead of melt. in mason city á kaleb gillock á kimt news three. katie and george./// thank you kaleb. billings also reminds drivers to be courteous to snow plow drivers around you á giving them plenty of