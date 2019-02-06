Speech to Text for Questions still linger in Central Heights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will mason city's central heighs pavement project be paid for? tonight at the council meeting á kimt news 3's brian tabick is learning there really isn't an answer. he joins us now live from the newsroom. newsroom george the council has decided to push the decision off until the march fifth council meeting as a way to get more of an idea on how the people who live in the neighborhood feel about the cost as well as answer questions they might have. and there are still a lot of those out there.xxx i don't really have much, but i have a lot of questions and i don't know who to ask. only a handful of residents are speaking out about a project the city says will cost them thousands in additional property taxes. i just think it's a little unfair what you're doing to us out there throwing us under the bus again. residents say the city should pick up more of the tab. the city's position is that it is already paying for half the project. stillááá the city continues an effort to reduce the cost. i took a couple of the other assessable items either out of the assessable column or we change material as far as the paving making those moves could reduce the project's cost by roughly 27 percent. georgeááthe council as well as residents do still have many questions. stay tuned. in the newsroom brian tabick káiá mát news three. thank you brian. the city plans to begin a mailer campaign to get more public feedback on the project and its