Tracking Our Next Round of Significant Snow

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 10:26 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

you can still expect a slick commute... before another round of wintery mix moves in. kimt storm team three meteorologist sara knox joins us... sara what are you tracking? snow and freezing rain will last into the evening hours as a winter weather advisory remains in effect as late as midnight. this sets up the timing for the system á snow/freezing rain will taper off before we enter into wednesday. the majority of us will be seeing around 2á4" of new snow with some of us seeing closer to 4á6" depending on where the heaviest band settles as models have been shifting through the last 24 hours. to make matters worse, clouds are expected to warm leading to the introduction of a wintry mix later in the evening leading to freezing rain and potential ice accumulations along and south of iá90. second verse, same as the first for wednesday. another system begins to move in wednesday afternoon as a wintry mixture giving us yet another chance for icing across much of the viewing area. by thursday, our wintry mix will change over to snowfall. due to chancing precip types the system's heaviest snow has been difficult to pinpoint. as of now, areas north of the border look to receive more snow with areas south looking at much more icing. plan for slick travel conditions starting now through friday am. tonight: snow/freezing rain ending. lows: middle teens. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mostly cloudy/aftern oon freezing rain/wintry mix. highs: middle 20s. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Tracking several rounds of snow showers through the week.
