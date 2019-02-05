Speech to Text for Keeping bees warm during the winter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dangerously cold weather we saw last week was tough to get through. and it was also tough on bees. did bees survive-vo-1 did bees survive-vo-4 chris schad is the founder and co owner of a local honey company in rochester. he raises bees year round to produce tubs of honey like this one. he says last week's brutal temperatures were no match for his bees.xxx did bees survive-sot-1 did bees survive-sot-2 bees are well suited to handle that kind of weather as long as they're positioned right by the bee keeper. they got enough food and they're healthy. chris owns dozens of colonies of bees...and he says he only lost one this year. / mn dog