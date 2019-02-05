Speech to Text for Collaborative Meeting with DMC and Rochester officials

in rochester and olmsted county are meeting with the destination medical board to make sure they're all on the same page as the major economic development project moves forward. joint meeting-vo-1 joint meeting-vo-3 members of the d-m-c board...olmsted county commissioners... and city councilmembers filled the room to talk about a varitey of topics...like affordable housing. the goal is to make sure the direction of d- m-c aligns with the goals of other entities.xxx joint meeting-sot-1 lowerthird2line:lisa clarke executive director, dmc how the next phase of d-m-c which is the next 5-years. how we will all rally around d-m-c. commit to dmc and share the direction for the future. the d-m-c board will meet again next month. / voters in