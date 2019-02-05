Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Collaborative Meeting with DMC and Rochester officials

Collaborative Meeting with DMC and Rochester officials

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 6:48 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Collaborative Meeting with DMC and Rochester officials

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in rochester and olmsted county are meeting with the destination medical board to make sure they're all on the same page as the major economic development project moves forward. joint meeting-vo-1 joint meeting-vo-3 members of the d-m-c board...olmsted county commissioners... and city councilmembers filled the room to talk about a varitey of topics...like affordable housing. the goal is to make sure the direction of d- m-c aligns with the goals of other entities.xxx joint meeting-sot-1 lowerthird2line:lisa clarke executive director, dmc how the next phase of d-m-c which is the next 5-years. how we will all rally around d-m-c. commit to dmc and share the direction for the future. the d-m-c board will meet again next month. / voters in
Mason City
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking several rounds of snow showers through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple Award: Sherry Klein

Image

Collaborative Meeting with DMC and Rochester officials

Image

Hog moratorium proposed in Iowa

Image

Paper lanterns released to honor sisters killed in crash

Image

DMC Board toasts decision on mobility hubs

Image

Protecting those with dementia

Image

RCTC hosts Super Bowl party

Image

Driving near snowplows

Image

Tracking PM Snow and Ice

Image

Fire victims thankful for community support

Community Events