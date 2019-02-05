Speech to Text for Paper lanterns released to honor sisters killed in crash

a community is remembering two teenagers who died in a car accident one year ago today. 17-year-old avery and 13- year-old aiden arneson were killed. according to state patrol - avery lost control of her car north of decorah - crossed the center line - and was hit by another car. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out how mabel-canton students are paying tribute.xxx lantern release for arnesons-pkgll-1 lantern release for arnesons-pkgll-2 it's a day of remembrance here at mabel- canton. lantern release for arnesons-pkgll-4 to remember the arnesons - the mabel- canton school district held a ceremony this morning - where they released lanterns into the sky. "it was nice to do something to remember them all together. it was really emotional for everyone who has been with them" lexi thorson and payton danielson are student council president and vice president... the council had a hand in organizing the ceremony. lantern release for arnesons-pkgll-3 "they were always fun and their smiles were contagious. they always knew how to cheer you up and they were both very outgoing girls. they knew everybody and touched everybody." lantern release for arnesons-pkgll-5 students wrote messages to the girls and attached them to the lanterns. "a quote that avery always said was aw yeah boys so i wrote that and then cats because that was her favorite." the idea was that the notes would fly up in the sky to avery and aiden. "i wrote the quote, it's actually on the back of my shirt, it was when someone we love is in heaven, there's a little bit of heaven on our court." lexi and payton tell me it's amazing how a small community can come together over a tragedy... but that one year later - the loss of their schoolmates doesn't get any easier. "tell them that we miss them and we'd do anything to have them back." lantern release for arnesons-pkgll-6 there are two guardian angels watching over mabel canton. in mabel annalise johnson kimt news 3. the lantern release was scheduled to take place last night - but was moved to this morning because of the wind. /