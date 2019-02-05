Speech to Text for DMC Board toasts decision on mobility hubs

medical center board members and city leaders plan to make the city a one stop shop for medical needs. but they are also looking at other ways to make the city livable... including improvements to transportation. the city council discussed the two sites for new mobility hubs yesterday. earlier today - the d-m-c board looked at the proposal and give its input on the project. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox was at the discussion... jeremiah - what can you tell us?xxx dmc meeting-bmintro-2 that's right - the mobility hubs would allow drivers to park their cars and take public transit instead. that would limit the amount of traffic in busy areas of the city.xxx dmc meeting-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:dmc board discusses mobility hubs rochester, mn nat: give ourselves a toast we have done a major major thing here. vo: it is a milestone decision that is giving che lopez a reason to smile. he's an advocate for afforable housing. board members want to create transit villages...that will inspire people to rely on public transportation. one hub will be on the mayo west lot... and the other will be graham park on fairgrounds avenue. lopez says it will help people who may not be able to drive. dmc meeting-mpkg-3 sot: it's a very important issue you got to get to and from work and places you need to go to you know to sustain your family. / dmc meeting-bmtag-2 the d-m-c board says we'll see some examples of the mobility hubs as early as this summer. reporting in the rochester studio jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. funding for the hubs will come from the federal government and private developers. /