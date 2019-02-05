Clear
Protecting those with dementia

Balancing concerns about your loved one with their desire for independence can be tricky, but it is important to check in on them often.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 6:06 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 6:06 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

according to the alzheimer's association - an estimated 5 point 5 million americans age 65 and older live with dementia. and it can be tricky find a balance that gives them some independence while ensuring their safety. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with a memory care nurse about what can be done.xxx dementia and cold-mpkgll-1 dementia and cold-mpkgll-3 having a loved one that has dementia or alzheimer's may be a challenging thing for some families. and especially with this cold going on right now - it's even more important to make sure they're checked on regularly. dementia and cold-mpkgll-5 darci stumo is a nurse at mason city's i-o-o-f home. her niece's grandfather has dementia - and she recalls a time... dementia and cold-mpkgll-6 ...where he went missing from his northwood home - and ended up unharmed in the owatonna area. dementia and cold-mpkgll-7 with the chilly weather outside...it's important now more than ever to have a plan to check on those at risk. lowerthird2line:darci stumo ioof home "check on them in the morning and maybe later in the afternoon or evening. a couple times a day. if you needed to, call or go in and check on them. at least call, most of the time they'll answer the phone." in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / if you have concerns about your family member driving - the crisis prevention institute recommends asking a physician to write a no driving prescription.
KIMT Eye in the sky

