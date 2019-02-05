Clear
RCTC hosts Super Bowl party

Those that didn't have a place to watch the game, could watch the game.

bowl, 13á3 is how did some fans watch the super bowl? they went to a viewing party. rctc held one today and students were invited to watch the big game on a huge screen. some party favorites were served today including pizza and other appetizers. student activities coordinator courtney thoreson said this party was a way for students that didn't have a place to watch the game, to watch it. "the super bowl is just one that the feel that students who might not have the opportunity to watch on their home tvs, an opportunity to be here on campus with their friends in a comfortable environment for
