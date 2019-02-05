Speech to Text for Driving near snowplows

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with more snow in the forecast... you're going to encounter plows out on the road. and the minnesota department of transportatio n has an important message for motorists... be cautious. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in rochester overlooking highway 52. calyn... what do drivers need to keep in mind while sharing the road with plows?xxx raquel á steady traffic right now on highway 52 at the start of the evening commute. so far this winter... there have been more than 25 crashes statewide involving vehicles and state snow plows. to prevent even more from happening... minn dot has a message.xxx like many minnesotans... erik levorson is used to sharing the road with snow plows. but sometimes that can lead to unfortunate events... "and a snow plow comes flying right past me, not slowing down or anything and actually dinged my truck a little bit." he thinks snow plow drivers do a great job... but it's still a twoáway street. before the next snowfall... minnádot wants to remind drivers to stay alert á stay back á slow down á be patient á and don't drive distracted./// last year in minnesota, there were a little more than 80 crashes involving vehicles and minnádot snowplows. we're not anywhere near that number yet... but still have a lot of winter left. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// thanks calyn. other steps you can take to stay safe on the road inlcude turning on your headlights... turning off cruise control... and of course wearing your seat belt.///