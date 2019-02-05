Speech to Text for Tracking PM Snow and Ice

brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( roads will remain in good shape for the morning commute but plan on a very cold start with air temperatures a few degrees above zero and a wind chill in the á15 to á25 range. you'll want to bundle up for today! snow showers return for the afternoon. at times, this snow will be moderate to heavy reducing visibility and quickly deteriorating roads. base accumulations will be between 1 and 3 inches of snow with locally higher amounts up to 5+" where the heavy snow band sets up. to make matters worse, clouds are expected to warm leading to the introduction of a wintry mix later in the evening leading to freezing rain and potential ice accumulations along and south of iá90. expect a repeat for late wednesday evening, this time starting with a wintry mix and ice accumulations continuing into thursday morning. this is when the mix/freezing rain will turn over to snow showers for thursday. the snow will end on thursday evening/night. some impressive accumulations are still possible along and north of iá 90 (5+" possible) with a sharp drop off in snow as you move south. ice accumulations will also lay a coat of ice. plan for slick travel from tuesday pm through tuesday night and then again wednesday evening and thursday. arctic air moves in behind this with highs near 0 on friday and lows in the double digits below zero. more snow returns sunday. today: mostly cloudy/pm snow showers/mode rate to heavy at times. highs: middle to upper teens. winds: north becoming east at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: snow tapers mixing in with freezing rain. lows: middle teens. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mostly thanks brandon. thankfully the "polar vortex"