Speech to Text for Fire victims thankful for community support

a north iowa family is without a home... after a fire over the weekend. and now... the community is coming together to help. kimt news 3's alex jirgens talked with the home owner.xxx just east of nora springs... you may be driving on old highway 18 and noticing this smoke coming from this house here. even though this fire was on saturday á it is still on fire on monday. i spoke with the homeowner who says that she's had a tremendous amount of support from the community. julie salisbury was not home at the time á but her husband was. he heard a woosh sound á and checked to see what was going on. checking the basement á heavy smoke was already coming out á and escaped unharmed. now á the family is trying to replace everything that was lost á and has had tremendous community support in aiding with that. "so many people have donated, there's a fundraiser at my son's school and there's fundraisers on facebook. people have been driving up or seeing me someplace and donating cash. it's unbelievable, it's been very humbling." in floyd county á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// the rockford chapter of the future farmers of america is doing a fundraiser for the salisbury's. they're collecting money at the doors of the elementary and high school doors starting at 8 aám every day this week. in addition á a 31 gift distributor is planning to donate proceeds from each sale to