Speech to Text for Bloom Riverfront project in Rochester is dead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first tonight... continuing coverage... after 4 years in the making... one major rochester development project has been terminated. bloom project is dead dead dead. last month, the developer of the bloom riverfront project told the city they only wanted to move forward with phase 1 of the development á which was the housing phase. in the meantime á they planned on studying phase 2 á before pushing forward. the city agreed and asked for a formal document in writing... but never heard from the developers again. now á the city looks to move forward with other plans.xxx "any time something doesn't move forward as you originally planned then it can be a little frustrating but at the same time like we said and you heard one of our council members talk about, we really have to look at this as an opportunity now and that's exactly what we're going to be doing." rymer says in the coming months, staff will come back to the council and the destionation medical center corporation board to talk about the next steps moving forward.///