Speech to Text for New Cable Company Coming to Rochester

2003./// táv watchers and internet users in rochester will have another option to choose from. tonight á rochester city council made the move to issue a franchise to metronetáá bringing a new cable service to the med city. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live now with how community members are reacting to the decision.xxx katie... here at the government city... rochester city council made the decision to bring metronet to the med city in an effort to promote more competition between cable companies. city council member michael wojcik tells me they will bring this move will bring the possibility of broadband technology to lowáincome households.xx x city councilor michael wojcik says the new partnership with metronet has the potential to allow more people to have access to the internet. "broadband is critical to education. there's a lot of households that can't afford the 800 dollars that it costs just to get broadband alone from charter communication s." and resident áá david hoyer agrees áá saying he subscribes to directv since he found charter way too pricey. "i think it's good for the people in rochester to have a choice because right now you are stuck with charter and that's your only option unless you want to go with directv or dish." and katie... michael wojcik tells me metronet will have up to five years to build the broadband network. live in rochester á isabella basco á kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. michael wojcik also tells kimt that time is money and expects metronet to be done much sooner.///