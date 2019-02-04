Clear
2018 audit of school district clean

We're taking a closer look at the 2018 audit of the Mason City school district.

you may remember us telling you about a audit of mason city schools that showed more than 2ámillion dollars in misspent funds between july of 2009 and august of 20á 17. tonight we're learning the findings from the school district's 20á18 audit are clean. an auditing firm gave their report at tonight's committee of the whole meeting. the audit showed ways the district can improve with food service prices, gift cards and phone cards as well as their use of different funds. those heading the school board say this is exactly why they do auditsá áto find areas they can throughout the year there's going to be things of what you thought you were doing was correct such as the pbis dollars being in there ok to spend we're doing it correctly but maybe should be coming out of the general fund answer the phone i was coming out of some clean up things and i think that's what hogan hanson are auditing firm was supposed to do. draper says the school has already started working on the issues the auditing firm
Tracking a breezy and cold night followed by a chance for measurable snow.
