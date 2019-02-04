Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minimum Wage & Rochester Subsidies

Criteria is changing for businesses applying for financial assistance through the city for the first time

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Minimum Wage & Rochester Subsidies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's good news for rochester workers... but maybe not the people who employ them. the rochester city council updated some guidelines tonght... now businesses applying for financial assistance from the city (must indicate they are creating jobs with wages of 16 dollars an hour or more. this is up from a rate of 12 dollars an hour. we met up with the cáeá o of goá route... a business that designs football practice gear. he previously applied for assistance through the city of rochester... and says he agrees with this change.xxx "the city ought to keep up with the rate of growth for the city itself, the population and the employment, economic output. i mean it's probably pretty difficult to recruit at 12 dollars an hour as it is when i can get a job somewhere else making 14, 15 16, an hour. i think their change makes a lot of sense." this is the first time the city of rochester is updating the criteria for businesses applying for financial assistance since
Mason City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -16°
Rochester
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -14°
Tracking a breezy and cold night followed by a chance for measurable snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bloom Riverfront project in Rochester is dead

Image

New Cable Company Coming to Rochester

Image

2018 audit of school district clean

Image

Minimum Wage & Rochester Subsidies

Image

Monday's local sports highlights

Image

RPS Q & A About Survey

Image

Winnebago expanding

Image

Repair Shops Busy After Extreme Cold

Image

Groundbreaking of multipurpose arena in Mason City

Image

Tracking Several Rounds of Plow-able Snow this Week

Community Events