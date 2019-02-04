Speech to Text for Monday's local sports highlights

game? girls hockey section playoffs started tonight in rochester with a play in game between john marshall and mayo. jm got the win against the spartans last friday and looked to do the same again tonight. john marshall on the attack early, senior captain ally halverson with the tough angled shot that somehow finds its way into the net. halverson nets her 36th goal of the season as the rockets take the lead. jm trying to extend the lead but the one timer is saved by the freshman cloe rupprecht. rockets threatening again, a low shot is rebounded off the goalies pads and ashley koehler is there to put it in. another goal as jm takes a 2 to nothing lead. then on the power play, koehler gets the puck again. she throws another low shot but it goes five hole and in. the rockets run away with this one 8 to 1, they advance in the section playoffs. they have farmington on kasson mantorville hosting lourdes, caroline adamson misses the shot but alyssa ustby in stride with the putback for the basket she had a team record 41 points. then for the komets, pass inside to mya suess and she's a baller muscles through for the bank off the glass. and then we start to get fancy, adamson dribbles around two defenders and hits the sweet reverse lay up. suess has it inside, loses it momentarily but then gets it back she has the wherewithall to collect herself and then score with the double team. and that's an andáone. but lourdes would pour it on at the end of the half, grace hobday sinks the jumper and the eagles head to the break with a 38 to 31 lead, they would go onto win it 77 to 61./// it was a huge night on the court in north iowa. one of the top players in the entire country caitlin clark made her way to mason city. she's the 4th ranked junior in the entire country and can basically choose her college at this point. it was an historic night as the mohawks hosted the dowling catholic maroons. third quarter the lady mohawks keeping it within one. anna deets opening up and drills that three pointer. but the maroons keep fighting back grace gaber nice drive here off the glass and the foul. but the story of the nightáá caitlin clark, she's one of the best in the nationááshe had 60 on the night... here she is for three. and again off the glass for two. clarks' 60 points nearly sets an iowa record for scoring as the mohawks