RPS Q & A About Survey

The school district is asking for the community's feedback

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

an onágoing problem... overcrowding in rochester public schools. to address the concern á the district is considering building new schools, reconstructin g bishop and longfellow elemetary schools... and improving safety protocols. tonight a á q and a gave community members a chance to learn more about the 160á some million dollar project... kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was at the meeting and joins us live now... brooke? kaite, if you live in the area, you may have gotten one of these in the mail. it's a survey full of questions about what you'd like to see done about the issues... including questions about referrendums and tax increases and tonight was a chance for parents to have their questions answered. "is there and has there been a running list of students who are not able to enroll because of the size of that building?" it was a packed room at the edison building tonight... as concerned community members á and parents asked questions about this survery they received in the mail last week. in order to fund the referendum á if passed á tax payers could see an increase anywhere from 35 to 2 hundred and 40 dollars a (year. inquiring minds even asking the school board if they had considered teaming up with destination medical center to get funding to increase school sizes in order to draw more people to the med city. the district says they have not looked into working with the dmc but look forward to seeing what the results of the survey are. people have the option to send in their survey through mail, or even going online and completing it that way. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thanks brooke. moving forward, the surveys must be completed by the 22nd of this month, and results will be discussed at the march fifth school board meeting.
