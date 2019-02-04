Speech to Text for Winnebago expanding

about to bring a big piece of manufacturing back home. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is looking at the effects the move could have on forest city.xxx winnebago industries announced this morning the move of their diesel motorhome manufacturing from their junction city oregon facility to forest city. the move is expected to create 175 open positions in forest city. carl matherly was with the company from its inception in the 1950's clear up to 19á81. he's seen the changes the company á and the area has gone through over the years. matherly believes the new jobs in forest city will be a great boost to the city of a little more than 4á thousand people and the surrounding communities. "it's not uncommon though and companies across the united states, all little towns are having trouble. forest city i think is having more than its fair share of trouble." the transition is getting underway á and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. in forest city á alex jirgens á kimt