Speech to Text for Repair Shops Busy After Extreme Cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

appears we've left last week's life threatening cold in the dust... some area auto repair shops are still busy making repairs and servicing cars hindered by the cold. dewilde auto service in mason city has seen business pick up within the last few days. melvin sexton says many of his customers batteries are having trouble starting in the cold... but there were other kinds of fixes as well.xxx "a lot of thermostats, no heat. just some issues with belts and hoses, just some minor repairs, things that people need to survive." if you have concern about your battery... sexton recommends turning on your vehicle and letting it run for about 30 to 45 minutes every 4 hours to prevent starting issues in extremely