Speech to Text for Groundbreaking of multipurpose arena in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was discovered on wednesday. investigators tonight we're continuing our coverage of the river city renaissance project as a major piece takes a step forward. the project is expected to bring a hotel á skyway á conference center... and multipurpose arena to downtown mason city. today á excitement built with dozens showing up for the arena's ground breaking ceremony... but without an agreement with the developers of the hotel... state funding for the arena could be at stake. káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning where the city natural sound it's an exciting day for city leaders. this afternoon we break ground on the place making river city renaissance project. the mayor and supporters of the river city renaissance project touting job creation, new businesses and.... oh, we've got progress right here in river city with a capital p... applause. as ground is broken for the multipurpose arena in mason city... people like buck lee are getting a preview of the designs. been a long time coming, i'm glad to see it happen. lee has been involved with mason city youth hockey since the beginning. we opened up our house and taken one to three without a size 3 players at a time staying with us from all over from alaska on the east coast. he sees this move as the next step for hockey in mason city as well as moving the city forward. i think it's one of the better things that's happened in the downtown area in a long time. but the city isn't without worryáá state funding totalling around 10 million dollars hasn't been secured. natural sound around half of that money would go towards this project. city leaders say they plan to have an agreement with gatehouse capitalááthe developers of the hotel by early this month. mayor schickel is confident they will have it in hand by febuary 19th meeting. i think we got a lot of momentum behind this project and we've got a good developer and all aspects of it and i feel good about moving forward. but those funds aren't keeping hope from those supporting the project. well i got the old saying when my rich uncle gets out of the poorhouse i'll help them. at tuesday's mason city city council meeting they will be voting mayor schickel says there is still a lot of work to be done on the demmolition portion of the project before they continue to