Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracking Several Rounds of Plow-able Snow this Week

Tracking Several Rounds of Plow-able Snow this Week

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tracking Several Rounds of Plow-able Snow this Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

knox. sara á you mentioned earlier temperatures are expected to drop this week. could you tell us more about that?xxx aside from a few isolated flurry and drizzle chances, tonight will remain fairly calm in the way of precipitation. mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions will be sticking around with temperatures falling back to a dangerous mark. air temps will be around 2 with wind chills falling near 15 below zero. our next chance for snow then arrives in from nebraska tuesday afternoon/eve ning. a quick moving, moderate snow band will drop a widespread 1á 3" across the area, with some local amounts reaching closer to 4". our next big event is currently brewing over the california coast. this will arrive in our area late wednesday with the potential to last through friday and promises measurable snow across the area. due to the sharp temperature gradient possible with this system, numbers are still in the works. some could be seeing more of a wintry mixture where others see more snow. this will alter accumulation estimates. behind these systems, another blast of arctic air arrives, dropping lows friday and saturday below zero. tonight: mostly cloudy/breezy. lows: low single digits. wind chills near á15. winds: north northwest at 10 to 15 mph. gusts near 25 mph. tuesday: mostly cloudy/aftern oon snow. highs: upper teens. winds: north at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: snow gradually ending.
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -15°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -12°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -18°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -17°
Tracking a breezy and cold night followed by a chance for measurable snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Repair Shops Busy After Extreme Cold

Image

Groundbreaking of multipurpose arena in Mason City

Image

Tracking Several Rounds of Plow-able Snow this Week

Image

Mayo surgeon plays with World Doctor's Orchestra

Image

Super Bowl merch rolls out in southern Minnesota

Image

Business returning to normal at Austin Utilities

Image

Denny's closes after pipe bursts

Image

Home destroyed by fire

Image

Dr Oz - Urgent care or the ER?

Image

Altercation after NIACC men's basketball game

Community Events