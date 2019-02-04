Speech to Text for Tracking Several Rounds of Plow-able Snow this Week

knox. sara á you mentioned earlier temperatures are expected to drop this week. could you tell us more about that?xxx aside from a few isolated flurry and drizzle chances, tonight will remain fairly calm in the way of precipitation. mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions will be sticking around with temperatures falling back to a dangerous mark. air temps will be around 2 with wind chills falling near 15 below zero. our next chance for snow then arrives in from nebraska tuesday afternoon/eve ning. a quick moving, moderate snow band will drop a widespread 1á 3" across the area, with some local amounts reaching closer to 4". our next big event is currently brewing over the california coast. this will arrive in our area late wednesday with the potential to last through friday and promises measurable snow across the area. due to the sharp temperature gradient possible with this system, numbers are still in the works. some could be seeing more of a wintry mixture where others see more snow. this will alter accumulation estimates. behind these systems, another blast of arctic air arrives, dropping lows friday and saturday below zero. tonight: mostly cloudy/breezy. lows: low single digits. wind chills near á15. winds: north northwest at 10 to 15 mph. gusts near 25 mph. tuesday: mostly cloudy/aftern oon snow. highs: upper teens. winds: north at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: snow gradually ending.