Speech to Text for Mayo surgeon plays with World Doctor's Orchestra

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this week a mayo clinic orthopedic surgeon is in israel á making memories and beautiful music with his oboe. but his weeká long trip is about an issue near and dear to his heart. i sat down with doctor bishop prior to his trip á to learn about the world doctor's orchestra.xx"for. allen bishop's been strolling these halls at mayo clinic. and for 10 of those years... he's been a member of the world doctor's orchestra... boasting a roster of 300 skilled musicians. "they're all physicians. they come from 40 different countries from around the world." a prestigious group of world travelers. "i've been in taiwan, i've been to japan, china, all over europe. the orchestra has played in south africa á in the caribbean." the orchestra performs 3 to 4 concerts every year... like this one at warszawa. "we're doing more than just playing and just having fun á so that's pretty neat" the orchestral organization collects money for those in desperate need. "we do it to raise funds and promote world healthcare.the organization being supported in israel is a group that provides care for children with congenital heart defects." a man and his musical instrument... making medical strides for the most