Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mayo surgeon plays with World Doctor's Orchestra

Mayo Clinic Surgeon uses love of music to help sick children.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Mayo surgeon plays with World Doctor's Orchestra

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this week a mayo clinic orthopedic surgeon is in israel á making memories and beautiful music with his oboe. but his weeká long trip is about an issue near and dear to his heart. i sat down with doctor bishop prior to his trip á to learn about the world doctor's orchestra.xx"for. allen bishop's been strolling these halls at mayo clinic. and for 10 of those years... he's been a member of the world doctor's orchestra... boasting a roster of 300 skilled musicians. "they're all physicians. they come from 40 different countries from around the world." a prestigious group of world travelers. "i've been in taiwan, i've been to japan, china, all over europe. the orchestra has played in south africa á in the caribbean." the orchestra performs 3 to 4 concerts every year... like this one at warszawa. "we're doing more than just playing and just having fun á so that's pretty neat" the orchestral organization collects money for those in desperate need. "we do it to raise funds and promote world healthcare.the organization being supported in israel is a group that provides care for children with congenital heart defects." a man and his musical instrument... making medical strides for the most
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -15°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -12°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -18°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -17°
Tracking a breezy and cold night followed by a chance for measurable snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Repair Shops Busy After Extreme Cold

Image

Groundbreaking of multipurpose arena in Mason City

Image

Tracking Several Rounds of Plow-able Snow this Week

Image

Mayo surgeon plays with World Doctor's Orchestra

Image

Super Bowl merch rolls out in southern Minnesota

Image

Business returning to normal at Austin Utilities

Image

Denny's closes after pipe bursts

Image

Home destroyed by fire

Image

Dr Oz - Urgent care or the ER?

Image

Altercation after NIACC men's basketball game

Community Events