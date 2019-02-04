Speech to Text for Super Bowl merch rolls out in southern Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the biggest football game of the year is over... but that doesn't mean the work is done. kimt news three's calyn thompson takes us to a minnesota manufacturer where super bowl merchandise is being made and shipped out today.xxx (nat: celebrating as soon as the patriots got their hands on the trophy... the team at wincraft put their hands to work. "there is a championship so now there is definitely something people are gonna collect and put aside." anything from lanyards á to coozies á to clocks. they're put together and shipped out aásáaáp. but it can be challenging when you're planning weeks in advance... but do not know the outcome until the final whistle. last night at the game wincraft had to have winning towels for both teams ready, but of course only one was needed. after all is said and done... the patriots will have about 50 different products of super bowl champion merchandise. one big difference this year á it's the sixth time they've won. "have they saturated their event because they've won it six times?" "yeah, probably a little. a lot of fans who love them, a lot of fans who hate them. but you know that kind of rivalry really increases the interest in football." workers have seen their fair share of red and blue... "we're vikings fans... " "so you'd like to see some purple?" "we'd like to see somebody different." but fortunately... "when you work with this much sports products daily, you get over it pretty quick." reporting in winona, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// since the patriots have won so many times... wincraft foresees the manufacturing and shipping of products being done before the week is over.///