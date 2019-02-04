Speech to Text for Business returning to normal at Austin Utilities

is finally slowing down after a hectic couple of days last week during the extreme temperatures. employees jason cummings and adam heimer (highámur) tell me they put in overtime hours last week to respond to more than 200 weatherá related calls and 3 water main breaks between wednesday and friday. 75 percent of those calls were for customers who lost heat. the cold temperatures also caused some equipment issues for austin utilities. now that we're seeing warmer temperatures á they say their job is far less busy today.xxx night and day difference. i mean we don't have any main breaks going on so that's great. kind of gave us a chance to catch up too and get the equipment fixed and trucks cleaned back up and fueled up and ready to go again if something happens. if you ever do run into any issues á like you lose your heat or your water or gas meter freezes á workers with austin utilities are available around the clock.///