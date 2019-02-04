Clear
Denny's closes after pipe bursts

The store had to close after a pipe burst, spraying water inside.

is still feeling the effects of last week's deep freeze. kimt news 3's annalise joins us live to explain. katie á if you were hoping to grab a bite at the north denny's location á you are out of luck. that comes after cold temperatures forced it to shut down for the day.xxx the restaurant is closed today due to a burst pipe. it happened on thursday during the extreme temperatures. a store employee tells me everything is now fixed á but they're working tonight to clean the restaurant á throw out anything that was ruined á and get back up to code./// luckily á denny's expects to be open again tomorrow morning. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. if you can't put off your cravings for pancakes one more day á the south location is still open.///
