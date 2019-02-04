Speech to Text for Home destroyed by fire

two days have passed since a fire broke out at a rural nora springs home. now a family is picking up the pieces and trying to rebuild. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with the homeowner about what's next.xxx it's been two days since a fire broke out at this rural nora springs home á destroying everything. it is still on fire á with plenty of smoke pouring out of what's left. i spoke with the homeowner who says that she and her husband are looking to move forward. on saturday afternoon á julie salisbury's husband was home when he heard a wooshing sound. he went into their basement á and upon seeing flames á he got out and called 9á1á1. he escaped uninjured á but everything inside á including the family's cat á was lost in the fire. now á the salisbury's are planning to rebuild á right on the same spot. but there's a lot to accomplish before that can happen. "we're gonna rent a house in nora springs, and then once the fire investigator comes out on friday, we can finish what's left which is one wall to knock down and then we wanna rebuild and put a new house out there." in floyd county á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 6 fire departments á as well as nora springs ambulance and floyd county emergency management á responded to the scene.///