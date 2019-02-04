Speech to Text for Back the blue

rochester law enforcement is continuing the promise to connect with its community... while raising money for the memorial foundation. all weekend they were asking, 'paper or plastic?' the rochester police department and the olmsted county sheriff's department teamed up to bag people's groceries at hyávee. olmsted county sheriff kevin torgerson says he's proud to raise money for a memorial honoring area officers who've given the ultimate sacrifice... and is also happy to have the community's support. "people are coming in and they're seeing the squad cars out front and they're like what is going on at hyávee and then they come in and they've got this curiosity it's so high and so it's really easy to engage with them and they talk and its just been a lot of fun." the goal is to have the memorial built near the "soldier's field veteran's memorial" by the year 2022. if you want to donate to help the project along, we have a link for you up nextáá asking for support.