Speech to Text for Tracking an Icy Monday Morning Commute

a dense fog advisory remains in effect through 8 am this morning for a large portion of the area as visibility remains near a quarter mile or less. that fog will be mixing out this morning as a front pushes through and winds increase. a winter weather advisory will be in effect for most of our western counties through 9 am thanks to freezing rain and drizzle creating icy driving conditions. a glaze of ice is expected along and west of iá35 and north of iá90 for the morning commute. as the front pushes through, strong northwest winds pick up and temperatures continue to fall throughout the day. some pm sun is possible this afternoon but it will not feel pleasant outside. we drop to the lower single digits tonight as clouds increase. highs on tuesday will be stuck in the teens with the threat of some moderate snow moving in around midday tuesday. this will continue into tuesday night with 1á3" possible across the area. there is the threat of a wintry mix tuesday night in the southern viewing area, adding some ice concerns but most of this will stay south of the viewing area. otherwise, we are tracking potentially another significant storm wednesday night into thursday that could lay multiple inches of fresh snow across the area. another arctic blast will push in behind this with lows around á10 for thursday and friday night. today: am rain & mix/pm mix of sun and clouds. highs: temperatures falling. winds: west northwest at 15 to 20 mph. gusts near 35 mph. tonight: partly cloudy/increas ing clouds. lows: low single digits. winds: northwest becoming north at 5 to 15 mph. tuesday: scattered pm snow/isolated late wintry mix