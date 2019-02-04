Speech to Text for Border Sojourn

what led to the shutdown. specifically á funding the president's border wall. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the story of a rochester woman who went to the border for a first hand look. she joins us now, brooke? katie george, about a month ago i spoke with linnea schmid who told me her plans to take a trip to the border. she says the only way to have a proper opinion on something is to have an educated one... so she made the trek to the southern border and is now sharing her experiences with kimt news 3.... and you.xxx continuing coverage "there feels like so many ways to tell this story and the important story is really the purpose that i went to nogales mexico and that was to learn the stories of the people there." linnea schmid collected dozens of stories on her journey to the border. she met people she'll never forget. one story in particular will forever haunt her. a woman named nancy was approached by the mafia who wanted her house... she told the desperados no, but what came after is what sent her running for the border and the hope of asylum. "they killed one little boy i shouldn't say little he was 16 years old" they did unthinkable, awful things to the womans adopted daughter and another young boy. tortured and killed her dog, and beat her husband... "the girl has never been found. and she left her house without her shoes. she managed to escape. she was holding a rosary and i had to say nancy please look me in the eye, tell me truth is everything you told me true? and she said everything is true." linnea says while she heard heart breaking stories, everyone she met from officers to refugees was unfailingly respectful. "the mexican border patrol guard, he translated for me. he took the time to translate all of these people's stories for me. he didn't have to do that." leaving with a new educated outlook, she says despite all of the hurt, she still has faith. "thankfully we have a lot of determined people right here in rochester who know the difference between right and wrong. and i think it's going to make a difference. that's why i'm hopeful. that is why i am linnea tells me her best advice is to get to know the truth and act accordingly. and she plans on taking her experienes to our state legislators./// thank you brooke.///