Curling Club of Rochester hosts outdoor Bonspiel

Get out your brooms, the Curling Club of Rochester is hitting the ice.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 11:27 PM
Updated: Feb. 3, 2019 11:27 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

this weekend, players grabbed their brooms for some bonspiel. (nat sound) "so what is bonspiel? it's a weekend long tournament dedicated to one of winter's favorite sports." the curling club of rochester hosted its first ever outdoor tourney at little thistle brewery. teams of four were guaranteed three games and took their best moves to the ice. (nat pop!) curling club board member katie wymer says the people make the event so special. "it's such a sense of community, it's really fun, i love curling. but really the relationships that you get to make in between the games and when you're out there are really special." players ranged from experienced, to those learning the ropes. the club's vice president duane herbert took to the ice with his grandchild ... he was introduced to the sport in a rather unusual way. "i had a meeting with the judge and the judge said what are you doing this tuesday night. i said i don't know what am i doing, he goes be out at the curling club six o'clock you're on my team throwing second. i guess i'm one of the few curlers that curls by judicial decree." after observing, i decided to try my fun at the
