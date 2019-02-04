Speech to Text for Bill to reverse city and county firework ordinances

a new iowa fireworks law went in to effect in 20á17, allowing iowans to buy commercialá grade fireworks during designated times of the year. the law also gave a lot of local control to cities and counties. but as káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning there's a new bill that might strip some of that power from municipalities.x xx live katie george, near and around the fourth of july you can hear fireworks going off at all hours of the night. that's why mason city worked for the last several months to write ordinances to restrict where fireworks could be sold and give law enforcement more juristictionáá but some of those ordinancse could be for nothing. purchasing commcerial grade fireworks and firing them into the night sky became legal in the hawkeye state two years ago. brayden klein and his family have embraced pyrotechnics ever since.. to be honest it's really right around the fourth of july right klein's father and grandfather both served in the military. the family sees shooting off fireworks as being among the freedoms they fought for. they went through that you know to get that freedom to for example like fireworks and things like that it's all a matter of sentiment that all the individuals that live here under current law, municipalities and counties can draft their own local fireworks regulationsáá the city did just that late last year approving two new ordinances restricting the sale and use of fireworks. i think it's kind of dumb a new senate bill would reverse some of those changes, and set universal statewide rules for fireworks. the powers that be in mason city call the state's move "out of bounds." there's a lot of support for that locally and i don't see how a government that's further away from the people can actually feel like it's representing the people of this community better than our own city council for her part, governor kim reynolds isn't taking sides, yet.. you ill have to see it in its final form or times bills get introduced and then i'll go anywhere so they've got to go through subcommittee and committee and then do the floor so we'll see if it's picking up any traction or not really even aware of the language so i hate to weigh in on it but klein just wants to be able to shoot fireworks off the way he thinks the law was intended.. like reynolds says á that bill does have a long way left to go before heading to her desk. but katie georgeááit did just pass subcommittee. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news three. thank you brian. mason city isn't alone in putting fireworks ordinances in place. garner, clear lake, forest city, charles city, osage and a number of counties do too.///