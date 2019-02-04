Clear
Sober celebration

While you may have celebrated with a cold one (or two), but for those struggling with addiction, the party is a little different.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 11:26 PM
Updated: Feb. 3, 2019 11:26 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

in the week./// many people celebrated the superbowl with friends and a cold one... or two... but some people in rochester spent the night differently. crystal smith is a peer recovery specialist at recovery is happening... a nonáprofit helping people stay on a sober path. having gone through recovery herself á smith says it's important to have a place to celebrate you don't have to have the other drugs the opioid drugs. we can have sober fun and that's what this is about. this is the second big game celebration at recovery is happening. /// ground breaking is finally set for
Tracking dense fog and a a wintry mixture for Monday morning.
