Speech to Text for Mobility hubs going to the committee

brooke./// we're looking ahead to tomorrow's committee of the whole meeting where rochester city council could take a big step forward on the transportatio n front. they're talking "mobility hubs." kimt news three's annalisa pardo explains how these hubs could impact a growing medá city. on the scene more people are moving to rochester, but the city wants fewer people taking cars downtown... one way to accomplish that is a mobility hub. bus it's a place where different types of transporation like walking and buses come together seamlessly... looking something like this. on monday, destination medical center á olmsted county and the city of rochester will ask council to give the green light on two mobility hub locations. one... at mayo clinic's west lot... the other is four miles away at graham park. the two hubs would add 6 thousand parking spots. one bus rider we talked to says she has a hard time getting around the northwest part of town, and hopes this will help. the connectivity other there is not as good as i expect it. there's no exact number on how much the mobility hubs would cost.. but estimates come in at a healthy one point two billion dollars. in addition to mobility hubs... the council will also review potential loctions for more park and rides like this one... where people can park their car and hop on public tranist. reporting in rochester, in january