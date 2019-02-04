Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mobility hubs going to the committee

C.O.W. is talking transportation Monday.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 11:25 PM
Updated: Feb. 3, 2019 11:25 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Mobility hubs going to the committee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brooke./// we're looking ahead to tomorrow's committee of the whole meeting where rochester city council could take a big step forward on the transportatio n front. they're talking "mobility hubs." kimt news three's annalisa pardo explains how these hubs could impact a growing medá city. on the scene more people are moving to rochester, but the city wants fewer people taking cars downtown... one way to accomplish that is a mobility hub. bus it's a place where different types of transporation like walking and buses come together seamlessly... looking something like this. on monday, destination medical center á olmsted county and the city of rochester will ask council to give the green light on two mobility hub locations. one... at mayo clinic's west lot... the other is four miles away at graham park. the two hubs would add 6 thousand parking spots. one bus rider we talked to says she has a hard time getting around the northwest part of town, and hopes this will help. the connectivity other there is not as good as i expect it. there's no exact number on how much the mobility hubs would cost.. but estimates come in at a healthy one point two billion dollars. in addition to mobility hubs... the council will also review potential loctions for more park and rides like this one... where people can park their car and hop on public tranist. reporting in rochester, in january
Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Tracking dense fog and a a wintry mixture for Monday morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Border Sojourn

Image

Curling Club of Rochester hosts outdoor Bonspiel

Image

Bill to reverse city and county firework ordinances

Image

Sober celebration

Image

Mobility hubs going to the committee

Image

Federal employees file lawsuit

Image

RPS survey out this week

Image

Getting home safe after big game

Image

Altercation after NIACC men's basketball game

Image

60th anniversary

Community Events